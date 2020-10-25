Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.7% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8.9 with the average target price sitting at 10.54. With the stocks previous close at 7.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.44. The market cap for the company is $318m. Find out more information at: http://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company’s fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

