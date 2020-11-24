Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 8.6 calculating the average target price we see 10.29. With the stocks previous close at 7.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.1%. The day 50 moving average is 7.18 and the 200 day MA is 6.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $335m. Company Website: http://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company’s fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.