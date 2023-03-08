Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.4% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 17.7 with the average target price sitting at 23.71. Now with the previous closing price of 18.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.4%. The day 50 moving average is 17.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $763m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $987m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.