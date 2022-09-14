Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.2% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 26.75. Now with the previous closing price of 14.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 87.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.86. The company has a market cap of $598m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $1,119m based on the market concensus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 44 dry bulk carriers, including 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.