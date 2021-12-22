Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.9% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 27.15. Now with the previous closing price of 14.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 84.9%. The 50 day MA is 15.9 and the 200 day MA is 16.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $628m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.