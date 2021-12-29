Twitter
Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.5% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 19 and has a mean target at 27.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 78.5%. The 50 day MA is 15.72 while the 200 day moving average is 16.39. The market cap for the company is $637m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

