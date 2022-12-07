Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.7% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 24.52. With the stocks previous close at 14.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.1 and the 200 day moving average is 18.33. The company has a market cap of $613m. Company Website: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $1,028m based on the market concensus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 44 dry bulk carriers, including 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.