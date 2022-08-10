Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.4% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 27.55. Now with the previous closing price of 17.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.4%. The 50 day MA is 19.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $740m. Find out more information at: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $1,172m based on the market concensus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 44 dry bulk carriers, including 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.