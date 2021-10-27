Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.5% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 26.47. With the stocks previous close at 17.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.12 and the 200 day moving average is 17.47. The company has a market cap of $715m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.