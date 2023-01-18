Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.6% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 15 and has a mean target at 23.97. Now with the previous closing price of 16.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.04 and the 200 day moving average is 17.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $706m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $1,049m based on the market concensus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 44 dry bulk carriers, including 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.