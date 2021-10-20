Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 with a mean TP of 26.47. With the stocks previous close at 18.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.21. The market cap for the company is $763m. Find out more information at: http://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.