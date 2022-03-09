Twitter
Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 19 with a mean TP of 27.01. With the stocks previous close at 20.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.99 and the 200 day moving average is 17.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $897m. Find out more information at: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $1,168m based on the market concensus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 44 dry bulk carriers, including 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

