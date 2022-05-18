Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 28.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.23 while the 200 day moving average is 18.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $919m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $1,194m based on the market concensus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 44 dry bulk carriers, including 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.