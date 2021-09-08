Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite with ticker code (GNK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 25.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.19 while the 200 day moving average is 15.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $845m. Find out more information at: http://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.