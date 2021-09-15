Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 25.84. With the stocks previous close at 21.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.61 while the 200 day moving average is 15.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $863m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.