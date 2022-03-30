Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 19 and has a mean target at 27.01. Now with the previous closing price of 23.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is 18.78 and the 200 day MA is 17.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $976m. Company Website: https://www.gencoshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $1,119m based on the market concensus.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of December 31, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 44 dry bulk carriers, including 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.