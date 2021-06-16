Genco Shipping & Trading Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Genco Shipping & Trading Limite found using ticker (GNK) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 10.9 with the average target price sitting at 20.19. Now with the previous closing price of 18.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day MA is 16.1 and the 200 day moving average is 11.14. The company has a market cap of $766m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gencoshipping.com

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.