Genasys Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Genasys Inc. found using ticker (GNSS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 8. Now with the previous closing price of 6.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day MA is 6.63 and the 200 day moving average is 5.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $242m. Find out more information at: http://genasys.com

Genasys Inc., a communication company, designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products, and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project sirens and audible voice messages; and Genasys Emergency Management, a unified software platform for cloud, on-premise or hybrid operations. The company also offers Integrated Mass Notification Solutionsluding Genasys voice arrays, which project sirens and audible voice messages 60Â° – 360Â° with vocal clarity from close range to approximately 14 square kilometers; and GEM software to deliver SMS, text, email, and social media alerts to people at risk in defined geographic areas. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. is based in San Diego, California.