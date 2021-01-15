Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Genasys Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Genasys Inc. found using ticker (GNSS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 8. Now with the previous closing price of 6.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day MA is 6.63 and the 200 day moving average is 5.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $242m. Find out more information at: http://genasys.com

Genasys Inc., a communication company, designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products, and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project sirens and audible voice messages; and Genasys Emergency Management, a unified software platform for cloud, on-premise or hybrid operations. The company also offers Integrated Mass Notification Solutionsluding Genasys voice arrays, which project sirens and audible voice messages 60Â° – 360Â° with vocal clarity from close range to approximately 14 square kilometers; and GEM software to deliver SMS, text, email, and social media alerts to people at risk in defined geographic areas. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.