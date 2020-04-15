Genasys Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.0% Upside

Genasys Inc. found using ticker (GNSS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4.75 calculating the mean target price we have 4.88. With the stocks previous close at 3.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.0%. The day 50 moving average is 2.97 and the 200 day MA is 3.29. The company has a market cap of $115m. Find out more information at: http://genasys.com

Genasys Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers voice broadcast products; and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management. The company also provides long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices and public safety mass notification systems, which are used to project sirens and audible voice messages; and Critical Communications as a Service software solution for sending SMS, text, email, and social media messages to mobile devices. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and defense-related companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn