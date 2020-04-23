Genasys Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Genasys Inc. with ticker code (GNSS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4.75 calculating the mean target price we have 4.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.3. The market cap for the company is $123m. Company Website: http://genasys.com

Genasys Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers voice broadcast products; and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management. The company also provides long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices and public safety mass notification systems, which are used to project sirens and audible voice messages; and Critical Communications as a Service software solution for sending SMS, text, email, and social media messages to mobile devices. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and defense-related companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn