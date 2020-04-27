Genasys Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Genasys Inc. with ticker code (GNSS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4.75 with a mean TP of 4.88. With the stocks previous close at 3.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.1 and the 200 day moving average is 3.31. The company has a market cap of $120m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://genasys.com

Genasys Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers voice broadcast products; and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management. The company also provides long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices and public safety mass notification systems, which are used to project sirens and audible voice messages; and Critical Communications as a Service software solution for sending SMS, text, email, and social media messages to mobile devices. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and defense-related companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn