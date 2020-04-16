Gem Diamonds Limited 3.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Gem Diamonds Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GEMD) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Gem Diamonds Limited are listed in the Basic Materials sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 33 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.2% from today’s opening price of 34.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4.8 points and decreased 25.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 92 GBX while the year low share price is currently 27 GBX.

Gem Diamonds Limited has a 50 day moving average of 48.22 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 62.00. There are currently 736,893,589 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 115,746. Market capitalisation for LON:GEMD is £48,507,319 GBP.

