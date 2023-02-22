GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited found using ticker (GDS) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49.86 and 4.22 with the average target price sitting at 27.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.5%. The 50 day MA is 22.51 while the 200 day moving average is 22.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,149m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gds-services.com

The potential market cap would be $5,373m based on the market concensus.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.