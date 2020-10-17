GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited with ticker code (GDS) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116.11 and 70.67 calculating the average target price we see 96.62. Now with the previous closing price of 81.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day MA is 80.37 while the 200 day moving average is 71.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,987m. Find out more information at: http://www.gds-services.com

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

