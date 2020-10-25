GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited with ticker code (GDS) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116.64 and 71 and has a mean target at 97.06. With the stocks previous close at 84.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is 80.75 and the 200 day MA is 73.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,100m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gds-services.com

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

