GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.9% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited with ticker code (GDS) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86.99 and 29.92 with a mean TP of 50.9. Now with the previous closing price of 25.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 95.9%. The day 50 moving average is 29.31 and the 200 day moving average is 37.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,021m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gds-services.com

The potential market cap would be $9,837m based on the market concensus.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.