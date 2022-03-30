GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.4% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited with ticker code (GDS) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109.9 and 47.96 and has a mean target at 68.94. Now with the previous closing price of 39.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 74.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.33 and the 200 day moving average is 54.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,100m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gds-services.com

The potential market cap would be $14,127m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.