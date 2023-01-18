GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited with ticker code (GDS) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49.68 and 4.3 calculating the average target price we see 26.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.73 and the 200 day MA is 24.25. The company has a market cap of $4,571m. Company Website: https://www.gds-services.com

The potential market cap would be $4,841m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.