GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.0% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited found using ticker (GDS) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 131.31 and 79.96 and has a mean target at 112.03. Now with the previous closing price of 76.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.0%. The day 50 moving average is 78.67 and the 200 day moving average is 92.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,359m. Find out more information at: http://www.gds-services.com

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.