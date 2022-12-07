Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

GDS Holdings Limited with ticker code (GDS) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54.99 and 14 with a mean TP of 25.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,566m. Company Website: https://www.gds-services.com

The potential market cap would be $5,165m based on the market concensus.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

