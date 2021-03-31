GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited found using ticker (GDS) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 128.7 and 79.42 with the average target price sitting at 111.91. With the stocks previous close at 78.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 96.7 while the 200 day moving average is 92.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,163m. Find out more information at: http://www.gds-services.com

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.