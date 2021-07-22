GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited with ticker code (GDP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 13 and has a mean target at 18.67. Now with the previous closing price of 14.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.64 while the 200 day moving average is 11.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $202m. Find out more information at: http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 189 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 37 fields in six states of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 543 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 540 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 0.5 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.