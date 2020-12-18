GDS Holdings Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

GDS Holdings Limited found using ticker (GDS) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 122.01 and 70.01 with the average target price sitting at 106.23. With the stocks previous close at 90.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 90.03 while the 200 day moving average is 81.56. The company has a market cap of $16,831m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gds-services.com

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.