GCP Applied Technologies Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. with ticker code (GCP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.25 while the 200 day moving average is 22.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,739m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gcpat.com

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts for repair and remediation in waterproofing and soil stabilization applications under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products, such as flooring moisture barriers and installation products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.