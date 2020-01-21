GCI Liberty, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

GCI Liberty, Inc. found using ticker (GLIBA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 79 and has a mean target at 86.2. Now with the previous closing price of 72.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.7 while the 200 day moving average is 66.05. The market cap for the company is $7,693m. Find out more information at: http://www.gciliberty.com

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.