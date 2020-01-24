GCI Liberty, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Don't Miss
Posted by: Amilia Stone 24th January 2020

GCI Liberty, Inc. found using ticker (GLIBA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 79 with the average target price sitting at 86.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 73.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.97 and the 200 day moving average is 66.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,703m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gciliberty.com

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

