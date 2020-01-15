GCI Liberty, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

GCI Liberty, Inc. found using ticker (GLIBA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 79 calculating the average target price we see 85.6. With the stocks previous close at 73.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 70.5 and the 200 day moving average is 65.82. The company has a market cap of $7,731m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gciliberty.com

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.