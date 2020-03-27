GCI Liberty – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

GCI Liberty with ticker code (GLIBA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 82 with a mean TP of 89.4. Now with the previous closing price of 55.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.41 and the 200 day MA is 68. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,842m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gciliberty.com

GCI Liberty, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

