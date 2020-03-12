GCI Liberty – Consenus Indicates Potential 52.1% Upside

GCI Liberty with ticker code (GLIBA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 82 with the average target price sitting at 90.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.1%. The 50 day MA is 73.04 while the 200 day moving average is 69.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,705m. Company Website: http://www.gciliberty.com

GCI Liberty, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn