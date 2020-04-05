GCI Liberty – Consenus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

GCI Liberty with ticker code (GLIBA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 78.4. With the stocks previous close at 52.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 50.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.27 and the 200 day MA is 67.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,381m. Company Website: http://www.gciliberty.com

GCI Liberty, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

