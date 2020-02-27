GCI Liberty – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

GCI Liberty found using ticker (GLIBA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 90. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The 50 day MA is 74.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,906m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gciliberty.com

GCI Liberty, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn