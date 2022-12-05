GB Group plc 34.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

GB Group plc with ticker (LON:GBG) now has a potential upside of 34.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 515 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GB Group plc share price of 339 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.2%. Trading has ranged between 312 (52 week low) and 760 (52 week high) with an average of 1,005,050 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £828,388,317.



GB Group plc (GBG) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in provision of identity data intelligence services. The Company develops and delivers digital identity, address verification, fraud prevention and compliance software. Its segments include Location, Identity and Fraud. GBG’s location intelligence solution, Loqate, enables organization to verify customer addresses at the point of capture, reduce drop-out rates, cart abandonment and failed deliveries. Identity division provides biometric checks, document validation, and bank account validation. Its Fraud division is a customer-focused analytic hub interexchange data and information across vertical and department silos to reduce repeat financial and cybercrime incursions by fraudsters. Its digital risk management and intelligence platform unifies digital and data to provide an integration from cyber to fraud and compliance digital onboarding to transaction monitoring. Its products include Address Capture, Scannet and Instinct.







