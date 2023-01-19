Gartner. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Gartner. with ticker code (IT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 405 and 307.1 with a mean TP of 355.9. Now with the previous closing price of 333.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 337.88 and the 200 day moving average is 291.99. The market cap for the company is $26,125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gartner.com

The potential market cap would be $27,846m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Gartner. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related prioritiesluding IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.