Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Gartner with ticker code (IT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 125 with the average target price sitting at 137.13. With the stocks previous close at 125.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 127.83 and the 200 day MA is 122.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,411m. Find out more information at: http://www.gartner.com

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

