Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Gartner with ticker code (IT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 125 with a mean TP of 137.13. With the stocks previous close at 132.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 130.29 while the 200 day moving average is 118.37. The market cap for the company is $11,916m. Company Website: http://www.gartner.com

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

