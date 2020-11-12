Twitter
Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Gartner found using ticker (IT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 170 and 134 calculating the mean target price we have 153.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 157.44 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day MA is 129.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 125.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,000m. Find out more information at: http://www.gartner.com

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

