Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Gartner found using ticker (IT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 268 and 222 with the average target price sitting at 245.57. Now with the previous closing price of 225.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 203.89 and the 200 day moving average is 175.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,551m. Company Website: http://www.gartner.com

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance. This segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.