Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Gartner found using ticker (IT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 268 and 222 with the average target price sitting at 245.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 231.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 209.67 and the 200 day MA is 178.48. The company has a market cap of $19,983m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gartner.com

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance. This segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.