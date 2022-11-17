Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gartner found using ticker (IT) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 405 and 307.1 and has a mean target at 350.68. With the stocks previous close at 338.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 299.39 while the 200 day moving average is 281.39. The company has a market cap of $26,548m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gartner.com

The potential market cap would be $27,508m based on the market concensus.

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

