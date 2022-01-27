Gartner – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Gartner with ticker code (IT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 381 and 339 and has a mean target at 354.17. With the stocks previous close at 277.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The day 50 moving average is 314 and the 200 day MA is 281.5. The company has a market cap of $22,930m. Company Website: https://www.gartner.com

The potential market cap would be $29,255m based on the market concensus.

Gartner operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance. This segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.